ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The Justice Department has agreed to pay $6.1 million to a technology contractor to create a massive database of videos, photographs, documents and social media posts related to the Capitol riot as part of the process of turning relevant evidence over to defense attorneys for the more than 500 people facing criminal charges in the Jan. 6 events, according to a court filing and government records.





To take on the daunting task, the federal government has turned to Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, a firm prosecutors called "a litigation support vendor with extensive experience providing complex litigation technology services."





Prosecutors are trying to organize thousands of hours of body-worn camera footage, closed-circuit surveillance camera footage, more than a million social media videos, data from phones and email accounts, and the responses to more than 6,000 grand jury subpoenas, according to a court filing Thursday.





"Following the Capitol Breach, the United States recognized that due to the nature and volume of materials being collected, the government would require the use of an outside contractor who could provide litigation technology support services to include highly technical and specialized data and document processing and review capabilities," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nadia Moore and William Dreher wrote in their submission.





"The government is working to provide an unprecedented amount of materials in the most comprehensive and usable format to defense counsel," Moore and Dreher said.