ALL IT TAKES TO CONTROL tRUMPIST MINDS:

The vast majority of online misinformation and conspiracy theories about the pandemic and coronavirus vaccines originates with just 12 accounts, according to a new report.





Those people, dubbed the "disinformation dozen" by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. -- nephew of former United States president John F. Kennedy -- and Joseph Mercola, a well-known anti-vaxxer who peddles health supplements he claims can cure disease.





The other named perpetrators were the joint account of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, as well as the social media accounts of Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper and Kevin Jenkins.





Many of them are linked to the religious and/or wellness communities.





Elizabeth, who is partner to Mercola, also posted antisemitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family, the report said.