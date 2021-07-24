July 24, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Tom Cotton Accuses 'Public Health Bureaucrats' of Doing 'What They Think Is in the Interest of Public Health' (Michael Luciano, Jul 23rd, 2021, Mediate)
"Let me say, nobody elected the CDC. Nobody elected Tony Fauci to make these decisions. Advisers advise, elected officials decide. And the American people elected Joe Biden and the members of Congress and our governors and state legislatures to make these decisions for us. If you just turn these decisions over to a bunch of public health bureaucrats, of course the only thing they're gonna consider is what they think is in the best interest of public health."
Give the Senator his due: he opposes public health.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 24, 2021 5:38 PM