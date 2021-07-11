July 11, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Peek Behind Boebert's Hilarious Sock Puppet Screwup (Mark Sumner, July 11 | 2021, AlterNet)
So, Lauren Boebert set up what's clearly a throwaway sockpuppet account to boost her own posts, retweet some decidedly odd comments about men, and to follow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (oh yes, Freedom Fighter follows AOC). But mostly what Boebert's sockpuppet points out is that there's a mystery out there that needs to be solved -- and it's all about a date.Boebert's sockpuppetry was discovered by comedy writer Toby Morton in a way that's almost as hilarious as Morton's work on South Park. In a solid Karen moment, Boebert came to chase Morton away when he was filming a bit at a location that Boebert felt was too close to her Colorado bar. During this encounter, Boebert used her phone to video Morton. But where did that video actually pop out at a time when Boebert wanted to shore up her position in an argument with Morton? From @freedom53597835.At the moment, Boebert is still feeding posts into the burner account in a hilario-pathetic effort to prove that it's so, so not her burner account. But, as the activists at Meidas Touch point out, the discovery of this account from Boebert only fires the starting gun for the real search--her other accounts. In particular, the Freedom Fighter account was created in February, meaning that it was created after the events of January 6 and after Boebert was aware that she had been accused of leading insurgents on tours of the Capitol that were designed to show them how to subvert the building's security.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2021 12:00 AM