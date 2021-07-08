July 8, 2021
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Tucker Carlson's Extremely Mad That Journalists FOIA'd His FOIA Request to NSA (Justin Baragona, Jul. 08, 2021, daily Beast)
Fox News host Tucker Carlson angrily lashed out on Thursday night over the fact that journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request on his FOIA request to the National Security Agency, calling one reporter--who has a lengthy history of exposing the intelligence community's abuses--a "stooge." [...]The idea that reporters would use basic journalistic tools to verify his claims, however, set Carlson off on Thursday night--and he took specific aim at Klippenstein.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2021 10:24 PM