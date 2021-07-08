ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Fox News host Tucker Carlson angrily lashed out on Thursday night over the fact that journalists filed a Freedom of Information Act request on his FOIA request to the National Security Agency, calling one reporter--who has a lengthy history of exposing the intelligence community's abuses--a "stooge." [...]





The idea that reporters would use basic journalistic tools to verify his claims, however, set Carlson off on Thursday night--and he took specific aim at Klippenstein.