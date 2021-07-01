AHA! THOSE NEFARIOUS CHINESE GAVE THE BATS COVID!:

BAT BIOLOGISTS LIKE Dan Feller get excited every year for the summer field work season, a time to get out of the office and into the forest in search of their quarry--in this case, the 10 species that range throughout Maryland's mountains and woodlands. Bats are most active in the summer, because it's their breeding season, and its when their insect prey are most abundant.





But this summer is a bit different. Instead of capturing bats with ultrathin nets or special traps (don't worry, they don't get hurt), Feller and many of his colleagues across the country are counting them remotely with acoustic devices that record their sonar calls. That's because of the risk of humans transmitting the coronavirus to bats.