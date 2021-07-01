ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

RescueDose, an Israeli medical device company, has developed a robot that automatically dispenses medication to patients, cutting down on human error that can occur when liquid medications are prepared.





The World Health Organization said in 2017 that medication errors caused at least one death every day and injured some 1.3 million people annually in the US alone. These errors cost $42 billion annually, or almost 1% of total global health expenditure. That year, the WHO launched a global initiative to reduce medication associated errors globally by 50% over the next five years.