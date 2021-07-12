ABOUT THE LEVEL OF EXPERTISE ONE EXPECTS ON IRAN:

An Obama-era Pentagon official who was at one point under consideration to be President Joe Biden's secretary of defense called for "internal regime change" in Iran at an event held by a shadowy group designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government until 2012. But she claims she didn't know anything about the group's notorious past when she agreed to appear.





Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy, who heads up a consulting firm upon which the Biden administration has drawn heavily to fill top White House positions, appeared virtually on Sunday at the "Free Iran World Summit 2021." The confab was put on by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the diplomatic wing of the People's Mojahedin of Iran, or Mojahedin-e Khalq. Known commonly by its Farsi acronym, MEK, the dissident group was put on the U.S. terror list in 1997--only to be removed from the list 15 years later with support from disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.