July 17, 2021
A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:
Poll finds a quarter of US Jews think Israel is 'apartheid state' (RON KAMPEAS,13 July 2021,, JTA)
A survey of US Jewish voters taken after the Israel-Gaza conflict finds that a sizable minority believes some of the harshest criticisms of Israel, including that it is committing genocide and apartheid.Among respondents to the survey commissioned by the Jewish Electorate Institute, a group led by prominent Jewish Democrats, 34 percent agreed that "Israel's treatment of Palestinians is similar to racism in the United States," 25% agreed that "Israel is an apartheid state" and 22% agreed that "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians."
In the long run, the fact that American Jews are American and Jewish is fatal to our relations with an ethnically Zionist state.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 17, 2021 5:08 AM
