YOUR NEXT BUS WILL BE A VOLT:

London's iconic red double-decker buses are getting a bit greener. London mayor Sadiq Khan announced city will add to its fleet hydrogen fuel-cell double-decker buses that produce no pollution.





The 20 new buses join the 500 electric and 3800 hybrid buses already in service as part of efforts to improve the city's air quality, as well as to make all of London buses zero emission by 2030.





Khan touted the vehicles' benefits, saying in a tweet: "These hydrogen-powered double-decker buses don't produce exhaust fumes. Not only will they help clean up London's air but they'll give Londoners quieter, smoother journeys."