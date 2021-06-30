YOU CAN'T HAVE A CULTURE WAR WHEN THERE IS ONLY ONE:

"Better than nothing."





That's one infectious disease expert's assessment of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, following reports that hundreds of Indonesian health care workers who had received the vaccine caught the disease anyway.





At least 10 doctors have died after getting both doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine, according to the Indonesian Medical Association.





It's unclear how widespread these "breakthrough" infections are. It's also not clear how severe most of the infections are. Little peer-reviewed data on the vaccine are available.





What information is available suggests that the vaccine is less potent than others, especially against the highly contagious delta variant that was first detected in India.