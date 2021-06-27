WILL CRT BE TAUGHT IN EBONIC ONCE IT'S PART OF THE COMMON CORE?:





Save yourselves! Run from the latest menace unleashed by the Marxist forces of wokeness to indoctrinate our children, replace our democracy, and threaten our cherished American values! Critical Race Theory is right around the corner!





If we don't immediately cancel and ban it, it will soon take over the country and transform our innocent, naive youth into anti-American socialists who reject the gospel of capitalism, believe structural racism exists, empathize with BLM, call out white privilege, kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality, and acknowledge that the founding fathers were also slave holders. If you're not careful, it might even eat your baby and make you pray towards Mecca!





Thankfully, the GOP is here to stop CRT and protect our American Judeo-Christian civilization.





The trailer for the latest conservative horror movie is a derivative remake. They switched the villains but remained loyal to the same tried and true script, because why mess with a winning formula?





Over a decade ago, I remember seeing a similar movie called "The Sharia Threat" as a non-existent problem was transformed into a national "crisis" within a few months.





That bogeyman was used to rally voters, mobilize support for anti-Sharia bans across the nation--a useless solution in search of a mythical problem --and fuel hateful conspiracy theories against innocent Muslim American communities.



