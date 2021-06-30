WHY SENATORS MAKE LOUSY PRESIDENTS:





In interviews, 22 current and former vice presidential aides, administration officials and associates of Harris and Biden described a tense and at times dour office atmosphere. Aides and allies said Flournoy, in an apparent effort to protect Harris, has instead created an insular environment where ideas are ignored or met with harsh dismissals and decisions are dragged out. Often, they said, she refuses to take responsibility for delicate issues and blames staffers for the negative results that ensue.





While much of the ire is aimed at Harris' chief, two administration officials said the VP herself also bears responsibility for the way her office is run. "It all starts at the top," said one of the administration officials, who like others requested anonymity to be able to speak candidly about a sensitive matter.





"People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it's an abusive environment," said another person with direct knowledge of how Harris' office is run. "It's not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---."





The dysfunction in the VP's ranks threatens to complicate the White House's carefully crafted image as a place staffed by a close-knit group of professionals working in concert to advance the president's agenda. It's pronounced enough that members of the president's own team have taken notice and are concerned about the way Harris' staffers are treated.



