WHY DID YOU THINK THE TRUMPBOTS CALLED IT THAT?:

During his February 7 sermon on "China in Biblical Prophecy," pastor Phil Hotsenpiller of Orange County's Influence Church shared his thoughts about the coronavirus and its relationship to the book of Revelation. "I call it the Chinese virus," Hotsenpiller told his megachurch, as a giant graphic of an American flag loomed on the screen behind him. Hotsenpiller had already declared, for his online and in-person audience, that China would catalyze the apocalypse. Now, with his congregation's rapt attention, he teased the topic for the following week's sermon: by unleashing a pandemic, China was "setting the stage" for Armageddon. "We're going to talk about whether it came out of a fish market or out of a laboratory," Hotsenpiller promised. His casual prejudice came after an 84-year-old Thai grandfather was murdered in San Francisco, and during a surge of anti-Asian hostility unlike anything the country has seen in decades. He preached his racism in a county that is home to the third-largest Asian American population in America, where a Chinese family was recently so terrorized by racist teens that neighbors instituted an overnight watch to guard them. But the minister showed no signs that he cared about anti-Asian violence.



