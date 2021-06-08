June 8, 2021
WHOA, "SOLEMN"!:
China vents anger at US Senators' visit to Taiwan (Yahoo! News, , June 7, 2021)
A delegation of three US lawmakers made a stopover on Sunday in Taipei, where they announced Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Taiwan.The gift came as Taiwan accuses China of hampering its efforts to secure vaccines, saying it is part of Beijing's ongoing campaign to isolate the island.Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China "expresses strong dissatisfaction (toward the visit) and has lodged a solemn representation".
Boy, Xi sure misses his Nationalist pal.
