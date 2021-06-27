WHICH IS WHY THEY CONSPIRE TOGETHER TO PREVENT SELF-DETERMINATION:

Palestinian activist and political candidate Nizar Banat, 44, was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning.





But it was not Israeli soldiers that killed him.





Banat was a critic of the Palestinian Authority, or PA, condemning its corruption and its central policy of "security coordination" with Israel.





His popular Facebook page (as of this writing) has more than 122,000 followers. The late activist, who lived in the Hebron area, regularly posted videos online giving his analysis of the Palestinian political scene, the latest crimes of the Israeli occupation, and the PA's collaboration with the enemy occupier.





Banat had recently called for the European Union to stop funding the PA.



