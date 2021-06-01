WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN WE NEED HER:

An alt-right comedian's plans for a remote patch of land in Idaho have terrified his neighbors, who fear it could become a hostile compound or mark the start of a new Ruby Ridge-style standoff.





Comedian Owen Benjamin once had a moderately successful Hollywood career, landing roles in movies and TV shows and briefly becoming engaged to actress Christina Ricci. After moving to the right, he appeared on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Steven Crowder, and Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire.





As his following among conservatives grew, however, Benjamin became increasingly racist and antisemitic. He repeatedly used the n-word at a February 2018 comedy show, and embraced conspiracy theories about the Holocaust, claiming that Adolf Hitler was only trying to "clean [Germany] of the parasites." Benjamin's broadcasts to his fans grew more erratic, seeing the one-time comedian embrace flat-Earth theory and recommend drinking turpentine as a medicinal cure.





But being on the internet's fringes can be lonely, so Benjamin decided to build a place where his remaining, bear-themed following--who call themselves "Unbearables"--could meet in person.