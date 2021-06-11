WHATEVER VLADY WANTED:

Prosecutors in the U.S. Justice Department under former president Donald Trump seized data from Apple from two Democratic lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as that of their staff and family members, The New York Times reported Thursday.





Subpoenas for the communications metadata targeted congressman Adam Schiff of California, a Trump foe who was then the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman, the paper said.





Congressman Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday he was the second Democratic lawmaker on the committee who was targeted.





"I was notified... by Apple that they did seize my records. It's wrong," he said.





According to the Times, prosecutors working under attorney general Jeff Sessions made unusual efforts in 2017 and early 2018 to find the source of leaks of classified information regarding contacts between Trump associates and Russia.