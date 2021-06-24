June 24, 2021
WHAT DO YOU CALL THE THING ABOVE THE SUBTEXT?:
Parents Rail Against 'Critical Race Theory' by Hurling Racist Abuse at Black School Bosses (Zoe Richards, Jun. 24, 2021, Daily Beast)
Culture war crusaders in a North Carolina county have escalated their battle against an imagined enemy--"critical race theory"--with a disturbing campaign of racist and misogynistic threats against Black public school administrators.
It might not be about opposition to Karl Marx, eh?
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 24, 2021 7:39 PM