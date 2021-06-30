WHAT A GREAT TIME TO BE ALIVE:

In the summer of 1889, Japanese poet Masaoka Shiki brought baseball to his hometown. He started with a ball, a bat and a few friends. It had been 17 years since the American professor Horace Wilson began teaching the sport to students in Tokyo. Shiki was a college student, a member of the first generation of Japanese ballplayers. He soon became famous for something else: reviving the old poetry tradition of haiku.





In simple terms, Shiki was an iconoclast, a critic, an ambitious writer who pulled from Western influences, challenged convention, pushed limits and reinvented haiku in the process. He was also a baseball player, one who loved to pitch and play catcher, who became so obsessed with the sport that he began to write poetry about it. Today he is considered one of Japan's four great haiku masters. He's also in the Japanese baseball hall of fame. He elevated two art forms by thrusting them forward.





Before Shiki died at age 34, he devoted much of his energy into examining the first haiku master, Matsuo Bashō, a 17th-century poet recognized as Japan's greatest. Like many Japanese writers, Shiki read Bashō's masterpiece, "The Narrow Road to the Deep North," a travelogue of his journey into the remote wilderness of northeast Japan in the late 1600s. It's a legendary piece of Japanese literature, a work that later inspired the Beat Generation. Bashō traveled on foot. The trip took five months. Along the way, he ventured to the town of Hiraizumi, in what is now Iwate Prefecture, still a rural area in the north.





If you travel to Iwate today, you will find statues of Bashō, tributes to his journey and inscriptions of his haikus. But if you stay a while, you will also find baseball.





It's where Shohei Ohtani grew up.





On April 26, Shohei Ohtani did something that no one had done in a century: He stepped on a pitcher's mound and started a game for the Angels while leading the American League in homers. Ohtani was the first to accomplish this since Babe Ruth, who pulled it off for the last time on June 13, 1921, but as always with Ohtani, the fine print was more fascinating than the headline. The day before, on April 25, he put a baseball into orbit in Houston, launching a 440-foot homer at Minute Maid Park. The day before that, he homered while making his first cameo in left field. And the day after his start, he was back in the lineup at designated hitter.





But on the day he started? That was light work. He collected two hits, drove in two runs, scored three times, lasted five innings on the mound, struck out out nine and earned the win, which made him the first pitcher in either league to have two hits, three runs and nine strikeouts since Luis Tiant in 1961. "A pretty complete game of baseball," Angels manager Joe Maddon said, a statement which was both technically correct and underscored the difficulty of capturing the Ohtani experience with words.





One hundred and forty years after Horace Wilson brought baseball to Japan, 131 years after Masaoka Shiki crafted his first poetic tribute, and a hundred years (give or take) after Ruth cemented the game as America's pastime, Ohtani, a 26-year-old from Iwate Prefecture, is threatening to break the sport, to push the limits of what was thought possible, to redefine our conception of a baseball star. This is at once obvious to the baseball layman and also hard to fully grip. Ohtani is 6 feet 4, and he looks as if his bodily proportions were designed for blueprints in a baseball laboratory. His frame could fit in a Terminator movie. He throws 101 mph and he hits 470-foot homers, sometimes on the same night. And after three seasons in America, after Tommy John surgery and a pandemic slowed his ascent, he is finally showing the skill set that made him the most tantalizing baseball prospect on earth.



