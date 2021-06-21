WE ARE ALL PRO-DEATH-PANEL:

The stakes surrounding the issue are enormous. For Alzheimer's patients, Aduhlem, made by Biogen, is the first approved treatment intended to slow the progression of the disease, even if modestly. But it faces questions about both its efficacy and cost, an estimated $56,000 per year.





If approved by Medicare, it could single-handedly cost the government hundreds of billions, even trillions, of dollars, and seniors and their families thousands of dollars a year.