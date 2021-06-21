June 21, 2021
VLAD WHO?:
Putin Plummets, Stalin Stays on Top in Russians' Ranking of 'Notable' Historical Figures - Poll (Moscow Times, 6/21/21)
Half as many Russians named President Vladimir Putin as the most notable figure in history than the last time they were asked four years ago, according to independent survey results published Monday.Respondents' mentions of Putin when they were asked to name 10 of the world's most prominent personalities fell from 34% in 2017 to 15% this year, the Levada Center polling agency said.
But he hates him some Muslims, so the Trumpists are still on board.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 21, 2021 12:00 AM