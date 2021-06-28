VLAD, INC.:





Giuliani, who faces a criminal investigation resulting from his 2019 effort to dig up negative information on Joe Biden in Ukraine, has ties to both oligarchs. (A New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license on Thursday over another matter, citing "demonstrably false and misleading" statements he made in court and elsewhere about the 2020 election.)





In 2019, Giuliani sought Firtash's help pushing bogus claims that Biden, as vice president, had pressured Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor to derail an investigation of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden served as a board member. (Biden had indeed pushed for the removal of the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, but that was because the official was not pursuing anti-corruption investigations vigorously enough.) For the past seven years, Firtash has been fighting extradition to the United States, where he faces charges for allegedly bribing Indian government officials to secure a contract with Boeing. In 2017, prosecutors in that case labeled Firtash an "upper-echelon" associate of "Russian organized crime," an allegation he denies.





In 2019 Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian American Giuliani associate (who also now faces criminal charges), urged Firtash to hire two lawyers close to Giuliani, Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, a married couple friendly with then-Attorney General Bill Barr. Firtash later told the New York Times that Toensing and diGenova said they would use their influence to press for the Justice Department to withdraw evidence used in the case against him. (Toensing and diGenova eventually raised Firtash's case in a personal meeting with Barr.) According to Parnas' lawyer, Joseph Bondy, the lawyers wanted Firtash's help in exchange. "Per Giuliani's instructions," Bondy told the Times, Parnas "informed Mr. Firtash that Toensing and diGenova were interested in collecting information on the Bidens."



