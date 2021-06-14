June 14, 2021
VLAD HIT HARDEST:
Biden works to rebuild 'sacred' NATO bond destroyed by Donald Trump (AFP, June 13, 2021)
The allies will agree a statement stressing common ground on securing their withdrawal from Afghanistan, joint responses to cyber attacks and relations with a rising China.Biden's predecessor Donald Trump undermined faith in the West's security architecture by questioning Washington's commitment to defend European partners.And he clashed publicly with counterparts the last time leaders met in 2019, before abruptly heading home early.In contrast, Biden has firmly reasserted American backing for the 72-year-old military alliance -- and his administration has been making a show of consulting more with partners.
