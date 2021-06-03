TRY HIM AT APPOMATTOX:

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is so terrified of the lawsuit by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) that he has been hiding from process servers for almost a month, just to avoid being subpoenaed.





Brooks was among many Republicans who spoke at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.





"Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," proclaimed Brooks moments ahead of the crowd attacking Capitol Police and D.C. Metro cops. Brooks is even bragging about his involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks, using it in several Facebook ads for his campaign. But when asked to stand up for his speech and defend his involvement, Brooks is running scared and hiding.