June 17, 2021
THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT:
Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar among few who voted against Juneteenth holiday (Ronald J. Hansen, 6/17/21, Arizona Republic)
The new holiday comes a year after the death of George Floyd, a flashpoint incident in Minneapolis that has led to a national reappraisal of race and police relations."Juneteenth celebrates African-American freedom while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who sponsored the legislation.
One of the great urban legends of politics is that Senate and House whips garnered support for MLK Day by telling the Southerners it would give their constituents the day after the Super Bowl off.
