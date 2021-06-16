June 16, 2021
THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT:
Senate unanimously passes a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday (Ted Barrett, Ali Zaslav and Alex Rogers, June 15, 2021, CNN)
The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.The legislation has gained momentum since the massive Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd last year and the Democrats' takeover of the White House and Congress.
