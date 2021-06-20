THEY VOTED REPUBLICAN INSTEAD:

Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined with Democrat Larry Moore and independent Tim Halvorsen, two retired executives from election company Clear Ballot, performed an analysis of the cast vote record in the November general election in Maricopa County. White has worked on over two dozen previous election audits, and Moore has had experience in more than 200, White told the Washington Examiner.





White, who said he voted for Trump in both elections, spent weeks with his team analyzing the cast vote record, which was obtained through a public records request on May 7. The data can be used to confirm vote tabulations and better understand voting patterns and behavior.





The trio found that committed Republicans in Maricopa County outnumbered committed Democrats by 13,000, which should have benefited Trump. A closer look at the results led the team to conclude there were more disaffected Republicans than Democrats in the county.





White said 59,800 people did not vote for Trump despite voting for mostly GOP candidates down the ballot. The results of his analysis showed 39,102 of those Republican voters crossed the aisle to cast a vote for then-candidate Joe Biden.





"I have good friends that just argue with me constantly that there's no way that Joe Biden could have gotten 80 million votes. I say, 'Well, he did because a lot of Republicans voted for him,'" he told the Washington Examiner.