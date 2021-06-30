THERE'S NO GUY BURGESS STATUE IN PARLIAMENT...:





The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to remove all Confederate statues from public display in the U.S. Capitol, along with replacing the bust of former Chief Justice of the United States Roger Taney, author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared that people of African descent were not U.S. citizens.





The House passed the measure 285-120. All Democratic members supported the legislation; all 'no' votes came from Republican members.





"My ancestors built this building," Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said in passionate remarks on the House floor ahead of the vote. "Imagine how they would feel, knowing that more than 100 years after slavery was abolished in this country, we still paid homage to the very people that betrayed this country in order to keep my ancestors enslaved."