THERE'S A REASON WE LET THEM ASSEMBLE GADGETS WE DESIGN...:

Now, developing countries are likely to look increasingly to the West, and not to Beijing, for vaccines.





"In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the populations have been fully inoculated, outpacing the United States," the N.Y. Times reports.





"All four ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst Covid outbreaks as recently as last week."





"And all four are mostly using shots made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech."





By comparison, Israel used Pfizer and has 4.95 cases per million people, versus the Seychelles at 716 per million.