June 28, 2021
THE UR-LAB LEAK!:
We Found Traces of Humanity's Age-Old Arms Race with Coronaviruses Written in our DNA (Ray Tobler & Yassine Souilmi, 6/28/21, National Interest)
A coronavirus may have swept across East Asia more than 20,000 years ago, leaving traces in the DNA of people in modern China, Japan and Vietnam. Our research, published in Current Biology, found evidence of genetic adaptation to the coronavirus family of viruses in 42 genes in modern populations in these regions.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2021 12:00 AM
