June 15, 2021
THE TRUMP/VLAD BRAND:
Ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, now a Mainer, marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6: The former Californian, who's been called 'Putin's favorite congressman,' confirmed he was at the march to protest the 'stolen election' but said he urged fellow protesters not to storm the Capitol. (COLIN WOODARD, 6/14/21, Press Herald)
Dana Rohrabacher, the former California representative who earned the moniker "Putin's favorite congressman" for his coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin and moved to Maine after losing re-election, confirmed Monday that he participated in the Jan. 6 march on the U.S. Capitol.
