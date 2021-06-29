THE TRUMP BRAND:





Nick Fuentes, a 22-year-old far-right influencer, is pretty open about being a white supremacist, an antisemite, a racist, a fascist, etc. Sitting U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) evidently has no problem with any of that. A flyer made the rounds on Monday inviting people to "Please join Nick Fuentes and America First for a Fundraiser Event with Congressman Paul Gosar," with details about date, time, and location to come on Thursday.