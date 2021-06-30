THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will be hit with criminal charges on Thursday.





According to the Journal's sources, "the Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes" this week in an investigation that could eventually implicate former President Donald Trump.





"The Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg are expected to face charges related to allegedly evading taxes on fringe benefits," WSJ writes. "For months, the Manhattan district attorney's office and New York state attorney general's office have been investigating whether Mr. Weisselberg and other employees illegally avoided paying taxes on perks -- such as cars, apartments and private-school tuition -- that they received from the Trump Organization."





It's a RICO case.