THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

[S]has leader Aryeh Deri asserted that a government headed by Bennett "is going to destroy and ruin everything we have maintained for years. A government headed by Bennett will destroy Shabbat, conversion, the Chief Rabbinate, kashrut and will tear the people of Israel asunder," he said. "For the sake of his personal ambition, Bennett is throwing away everything that is important to the Jewish people."





"The Jewish state is in danger!" Deri proclaimed. "The State of Israel is changing its face and its character and its identity. This isn't a separation of religion and state, but an uprooting of religion from the state."





"The names of the wicked shall rot," United Torah Judaism leader Moshe Gafni said of Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.





"We will cry out to heaven and earth... against the behavior of this man who ostensibly wears a kippa," Gafni said of Bennett. "From the beginning, we knew that this is what he wants -- he wants there to be an anti-religious government, a secular government."