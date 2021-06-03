June 3, 2021
THE NEXT ENERGY CRISIS IS TOO MUCH FREE POWER:
U.K. Could Become Net Power Exporter to Europe in Five Years (Rachel Morison, Jun. 3rd, 2021, Bloomberg)
Britain could become a net exporter of electricity to Europe as soon as 2026, according to S&P Global Platts.The U.K. imports about 7% of its electricity from Europe now, but that's set to reverse, in part due to new cables that will boost links with the continent. With Britain aiming to quadruple offshore wind capacity this decade, it could have excess power to send through those lines.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2021 10:31 AM