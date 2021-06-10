THE LOVE THAT DARE NOT SPEAK IT'S NAME:

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a new statement proclaiming that he still trusts Russia and Vladimir Putin over members of the U.S. intelligence community -- even while blasting his closeness with Russia as "phony" and a "hoax."





"As President, I had a great and very productive meeting in Helsinki, Finland, with President Putin of Russia," wrote Trump. "Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia. Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage -- a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me."





"As to who do I trust, they asked, Russia or our 'Intelligence' from the Obama era, meaning people like Comey, McCabe, the two lovers, Brennan, Clapper, and numerous other sleezebags, or Russia, the answer, after all that has been found out and written, should be obvious," continued Trump.