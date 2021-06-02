THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

And so during a recent episode of The Ingraham Angle, Glenn Greenwald--who is so familiar to the top-rated cable channel's millions of viewers that he requires only a surname--put on a suit and tie in Rio de Janeiro, where he lives, to continue doing what has occupied his energies for much of the past month.





That's deploying every conceivable platform--from Twitter (where he has 1.6 million followers) to YouTube to Substack to an array of popular conservative websites to the very top of the ziggurat, Rupert Murdoch's corporate cash cow--to denounce former friends and colleagues at The Intercept, the left-leaning digital news and opinion site he co-founded with Laura Poitras and Jeremy Scahill in 2013. [...]





"I did not see this coming," said The Nation's national affairs correspondent, Joan Walsh, who was editor-in-chief of Salon more than a decade ago when Greenwald gave up practicing law to spend five-and-a-half years as a star writer there. "It's kind of sad. He won awards for us. He was a beacon during those dark days [of the Bush-Cheney military adventures and Barack Obama's first term]. He was a lovely colleague, he really was. The difference between the cantankerous guy we sometimes had to wrangle with--it wasn't all roses--and this person? Who's this?" [...]





As a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation in 2013, Lee connected Greenwald, then at The Guardian, with National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden (after Greenwald hadn't responded to Snowden's attempts to contact him), teaching him how to use encrypted communication and helping him navigate Snowden's classified data dump that revealed the NSA's widespread surveillance of private citizens--reporting for which The Guardian shared the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. (The Washington Post's Barton Gellman, whose Snowden reporting also won the 2014 public service Pulitzer, recounted in Dark Mirror, his book about the episode, several instances of Greenwald's alleged duplicity in the throes of competition as the two jousted for scoops and credit--oozing charm in a conciliatory email and then bad-mouthing him behind his back to a New York Times reporter.)