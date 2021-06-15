June 15, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Even without new fossil fuel projects, global warming will still exceed 1.5℃. But renewables might make it possible (Sven Teske & Sarah Niklas, 6/13/21, The Conversation)
Solar and wind power technologies are already market ready and cost competitive. And as our analysis confirms, they're ready to be scaled up to meet the energy demands of every person on the planet.We mapped all the potential areas where wind and solar infrastructure can be built, and the energy potential across six continents.Even after applying a set of robust, conservative estimates that take environmental safeguards, land constraints and technical feasibility into account, we found that solar and wind energy could meet the world's energy demand from 2019 -- 50 times over.It's clear we don't need new fossil fuel development to ensure 100% energy access in the future.
We are ill-prepared for a future where energy costs too little to matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 15, 2021 7:21 AM