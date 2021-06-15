THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:





Solar and wind power technologies are already market ready and cost competitive. And as our analysis confirms, they're ready to be scaled up to meet the energy demands of every person on the planet.





We mapped all the potential areas where wind and solar infrastructure can be built, and the energy potential across six continents.





Even after applying a set of robust, conservative estimates that take environmental safeguards, land constraints and technical feasibility into account, we found that solar and wind energy could meet the world's energy demand from 2019 -- 50 times over.





It's clear we don't need new fossil fuel development to ensure 100% energy access in the future.