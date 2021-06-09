June 9, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Tasmania reaches 100 pct renewables - but climate action doesn't stop there (Rupert Posner and Simon Graham 9 June 2021, Renew Economy)
Getting to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% renewable energy might seem the end game for climate action. But what if, like Tasmania, you've already ticked both those goals off your list?Net-zero means emissions are still being generated, but they're offset by the same amount elsewhere. Tasmania reached net-zero in 2015, because its vast forests and other natural landscapes absorb and store more carbon each year than the state emits.And in November last year, Tasmania became fully powered by renewable electricity, thanks to the island state's wind and hydro-electricity projects.
