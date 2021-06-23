June 23, 2021
THE CRT DISTRACTION IS ALLOWING US TO IMPOSE SHARIA ON THE SLY:
Newsmax Goes There: Critical Race Theory Is 'Road to Death Camps' for White People (Justin Baragona, Jun. 22nd, 2021, Daily Beast)
Far-right talk radio host Michael Savage took conservatives' latest moral panic to a bonkers new level during a Monday-night Newsmax appearance, warning that the teaching of so-called "critical race theory" in schools is akin to "exactly what was done to the Jews in Germany" and is the "road to the death camps" for white people.Republicans and right-wing media have been mired in a months-long freakout over critical race theory, an obscure legal academic framework that conservatives now use as a catch-all term for any racial-equity training or anti-racist school curriculum. At the same time, NBC News recently reported that the battle over CRT that has invaded local school boards is largely an astroturfed effort funded by well-connected national political organizations and right-wing activists.
Nothing more clearly betrays the Right's hatred of America than its continual war on locally-controlled public schools.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2021 12:00 AM