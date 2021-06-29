June 29, 2021
THAT WAS EASY:
Groundbreaking solar inverter solution points way to grid free of fossil fuels (Giles Parkinson 29 June 2021, Renew Economy)
The Australian Energy Market Operator has formally recognised that an innovative technology solution based around solar inverters has resolved one of the most vexing problems of the transition to a grid dominated by wind and solar - how to provide "system strength."The breakthrough has occurred in north Queensland, where the fine tuning of inverters at four solar farms and one wind farm has allowed AEMO to declare that a shortfall of "system strength" in the region has been resolved.It is a significant development, because it points to the ability of inverter-based technologies to not just produce and store enough electricity to meet grid demand, but also to deliver the same key grid services that have traditionally been supplied by synchronous generators, such as coal and gas.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2021 12:00 AM