THANKS, W!:

An ABC News analysis found 67% of the court's opinions in cases argued during the term that ends this month have been unanimous or near-unanimous with just one justice dissenting.





That compares to just 46% of unanimous or near-unanimous decisions during the 2019 term and the 48% average unanimous decision rate of the past decade, according to SCOTUSblog.





"The new justices -- Justices (Brett) Kavanaugh and Barrett -- decided to join Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice (Stephen) Breyer as well as Justice (Elena) Kagan in the project of bipartisan unanimity," said Rosen. "Roberts has said that was his goal ever since he became chief, but he acknowledged that it was up to his colleagues about whether or not it would work."