THANKS, JOE!:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the G-7 nations, set to meet Friday, are to announce a plan to donate a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries.





Johnson's announcement Thursday came after U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier in the day that his administration is donating 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, half of the G-7 vaccine trove.





"We're going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners," Biden said.