June 11, 2021
THANKS, JOE!:
G-7 Will Donate 1 Billion COVID Vaccines to World (Patsy Widakuswara, June 11, 2021, VOA News)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the G-7 nations, set to meet Friday, are to announce a plan to donate a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries.Johnson's announcement Thursday came after U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier in the day that his administration is donating 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, half of the G-7 vaccine trove."We're going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners," Biden said.
It's a good start.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2021 9:28 AM