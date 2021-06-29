June 29, 2021
THANKS, JOE!:
Boring news cycle deals blow to partisan media (Neal Rothschild, Sara Fischer, 6/29/21, Axios)
In the months since former President Donald Trump left office, media companies' readership numbers are plunging -- and publishers that rely on partisan, ideological warfare have taken an especially big hit.Why it matters: Outlets most dependent on controversy to stir up resentments have struggled to find a foothold in the Biden era, according to an Axios analysis of publishers' readership and engagement trends.By the numbers: Web traffic, social media engagement and app user sessions suggest that while the entire news industry is experiencing a slump, right-wing outlets are seeing some of the biggest plunges.
Promise made; promise kept. Joe's job here is done.
