June 14, 2021
THANKS, JOE!:
China accuses G7 of 'manipulation' after criticism over Xinjiang and Hong Kong (Agence France-Presse, 14 Jun 2021)
In a communique after a three-day summit in England, G7 leaders criticised China over abuses against minorities in the Xinjiang region and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, while US President Joe Biden called for Beijing to "start acting more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights".The Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom responded angrily on Monday, and accused the G7 of "interfering"."The Group of Seven (G-7) takes advantage of Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China's internal affairs, which we firmly oppose," an embassy spokesman said in a statement.
Sit back and enjoy it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 14, 2021 12:00 AM