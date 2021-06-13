June 13, 2021
THANKS, JOE:
Biden Pushes G-7 to Criticize China Over Forced-Labor Allegations (Andrew Restuccia and Max Colchester, June 12, 2021, WSJ)
While all of the G-7 members harbor worries about China, their concerns aren't uniform, officials said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among the European Union leaders pushing for a more positive approach to be taken toward China. Mr. Biden, Mr. Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on the G-7 leaders to confront China about human-rights abuses, according to one official. The Japanese government also wants a more hard-line stance to be taken against Beijing. [...]Human-rights groups and the U.S. and U.K. governments have alleged that Chinese authorities are committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group, and using forced labor in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.
Basically, the Anglosphere vs., but with us back on the side of, indeed leading, the English-speaking world.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2021 12:00 AM