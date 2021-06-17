THANKS, FEDERALIST SOCIETY!:

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Obamacare for the third time and rejected a sweeping challenge backed by former President Trump and Republican state attorneys.





The 7-2 majority found that the state of Texas and other plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to sue.





The decision preserves health insurance subsidies for more than 20 million Americans and protections for tens of millions more whose preexisting medical conditions could otherwise prevent them from obtaining coverage.





The ruling stands as a final thumbs-down verdict against Trump's promise that he would "repeal and replace" the 2010 Affordable Care Act sponsored by President Obama. Trump never devised a plan to replace the law, and both the Republican-controlled Senate and the high court with a solidly conservative majority rejected his legislative and legal bids to repeal it.





Two Trump appointees -- Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett -- joined Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the three liberals in dismissing the Texas suit.