Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft was operating in sync with a British destroyer during last week's Black Sea incident in what he described as a "provocation" to test Moscow's response.





He's right to be terrified with his toady kicked to the curb.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2021 8:56 AM

