SURELY IT'S A COINCIDENCE...:

Partisans have been itching for a new culture war. CRT might be just what they're looking for. (JIM SWIFT, JUNE 16, 2021, The Bulwark)

The fight over Critical Race Theory is far more complicated than the fight over Common Core because CRT is far more complicated, and vaguer, than Common Core. There is no centralized website, no single unified explanation. Think of it as something like Black Lives Matter or the Tea Party: more of a set of overlapping principles than the Iowa Test of Basic Skills. Due to our country's immensely complicated history with race and racism, CRT has many facets--and so it can be invoked as a bogeyman for just about anything anyone on the right wants. Generally, its concerns are:





race, biology, social constructs, and racism;





racial inequality, systemic racism in the legal system and society; and





"whiteness."



